World Athletics C'ships: Sarvesh Kushare makes history, finishes sixth in high jump

Tokyo, Sep 17 India's Sarvesh Kushare came up with a stunning performance to finish sixth in the Men's High Jump in the World Athletics Championships at the National Stadium here on Tuesday night, ending the historic night with a personal best leap.

Kushare, who made history by becoming the first Indian to enter the final of Men's High Jump in the World Championships, came up with a personal best effort of 2.28 metres to finish sixth in the World Championships. He had qualified for the final on Sunday with another brilliant performance.

After starting with a failed jump on his first turn, Kushare came back strongly to eventually leap over the bar for 2.28m. The Indian went for a clearance of 2.31m but failed to clear the mark in three attempts and bowed out of the final. Clearing 2.31 would have put him among the top five and closer to the medal winners.

Hamish Kerr of New Zealand took the world title with a best of 2.36m, adding it to his Olympic gold medal. Woo claimed the silver medal, while Stefela of Czechia clinched bronze.

Kushare's brilliant performance has set the stage for India's top hope and defending champion Neeraj Chopra, who is the top contender for winning the gold medal in the men's javelin throw. Chopra, along with three other Indians, will be taking part in the qualifying round of the event, followed by the final on Thursday.

Germany's Merlin Hummel produced a personal best of 82.77 meters to take the silver medal, while Hungary's Bence Halasz claimed bronze with 82.69 meters.

Katzberg's triumph continues his rise on the global stage after winning the world title in 2023, reports Xinhua.

Cordell Tinch of the United States won the men's 110m hurdles gold medal on Tuesday. Tinch, 25, who recorded a season's best time of 12.87 seconds in May, clocked 12.99 to secure his first global title.

Jamaica's Orlando Bennett took silver in a personal best of 13.08, while his compatriot Tyler Mason settled for bronze in 13.12.

