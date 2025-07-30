World Padel League announces its 6 teams ahead of a power-packed third edition

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30 : With the countdown to the World Padel League Season 3 underway, the league has unveiled its six-team roster, featuring new teams and dynamic owners, according to a release from World Padel League.

This season's line-up includes Vedanta Leopards (backed by the Vedanta group), Khan Tigers (owned by actor-producer Sohail Khan), Panorama Panthers (led by Panorama Productions), Game Changers Lions (helmed by global sports & entertainment company Game Changers FZCO), defending champions SG Pipers Cheetahs (fronted by SG Sports & Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.), and inaugural champions Vernost Jaguars (owned by technology firm Vernost).

Scheduled to take place from August 12-16 at Hall No. 5, NESCO Centre, Mumbai, in its latest edition, the tournament will feature 36 top international players delivering unmissable courtside action to a rapidly growing community of padel enthusiasts across 5 days.

Featuring 11 high-octane matches with 2 matches each day during the league stage and 3 on the Finals day.

Meet the teams

Vedanta Leopards: Coach - Juan Meza

Players - Sanyo, Jairo Bautista, Ignacio Piotto, Javi Garcia, Marta Ortega, Tamara Icardo.

Khan Tigers: Coach - Cristian Gutierrez

Players - Fran Guerrero, Javi Leal, Juan Belluati, Pablo Lijo, Alejandra Salazar, Veronica Virseda.

Panorama Panthers: Coach - Juani Mieres

Players - Enri Goenaga, Alex Arroyo, Daniel Santigosa, Juanlu Esbri, Virgi Riera, Julieta Bidahoria.

Game Changers Lions: Coach - Javi Francisco

Players - Gonzalo Rubio, Jorge Nieto, Aris Patiniotis, David Gala, Marina Guinart, Carla Mesa.

SG Pipers Cheetahs: Coach - Martin Dantonio

Players - Victor Ruiz, Maxi Sanchez, Fede Mourino, Teo Zapata, Claudia Fernandez, Sofia Araujo.

Vernost Jaguars: Coach - Hector Enrique

Players - Miguel Deus, Nuno Deus, Pol Hernandez, Rama Valenzuela, Lucia Martinez, Giorgia Marchetti.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor