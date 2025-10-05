World Para Athletics C'ships: India's final flourish brings 3 silver, 1 bronze as nation's best campaign finishes with 22 medals in Delhi

New Delhi [India], October 5 : India ended their best-ever World Para Athletics Championships campaign with a total of 22 medals, including six golds, nine silvers and seven bronze medals as three silver medals from Navdeep, Preethi Pal and Simran and bronze by Sandeep added plenty of India's pride on the final day of the competition held for the first time in the nation.

India have managed to outdo their Kobe 2024 campaign, where they won 17 medals, including six gold medals, five silvers and six bronze medals, by five medals.

In the finals of women's 200 m T12 category, Simran started India's final day with a bronze medal, running a personal best of 24.46s. The gold medal went to Alejandra Lopez (24.20s), while the bronze went to Clara da Silva (24.42 s). However, as the gold medalist got disqualified due to non-complying with rule 7.10 related to pushing/pulling/slingshotting/assistance, Simran's medal was upgraded to silver, as per ESPN.

Paris Paralympics double medalist Preethi Pal, in the Women's 100m T35 competition, was the next Indian in action, having finished with the best time in qualifiers (14.50s). But since the gun went off twice during the race's start, it had to be re-run. Preethi ended with a silver, with a season-best timing of 14.33 seconds, with Guo Qianqian getting the gold with timings of 14.24 seconds and Iraq's Fatimah Suwaed (14.39s) completing the podium with a bronze.

Coming to the men's 200m T44 final, Sandeep won the bronze medal with a time of 23.60s, his personal best effort. The gold went to Marco Cicchetti of Italy won gold with a European record of 23.00s, while Ukraine's Pavlo Kaplun (23.12s) won the silver medal.

India's Paralympic gold medalist from last year Navdeep Singh, who had went viral for his aggressive celebrations after the Paris gold last year, got something to rejoice as well, as his third attempt of 45.46 m landed him a silver, with Iran's Sadegh Beit Sayah (48.86s m) getting the gold. The Iranian was just eight centimetres short of the world record, but managed to do his personal best. China's world-record holder Sun Pengxiang's best throw of 43.60 m earned him the bronze medal.

Speaking to the media afterwards, Simran said that her timings are an Asian record and she is satisfied with her performance.

"We made an Asian record, we have been doing well for a long time. Earlier, the Asian record was somewhere around 24.7. It is not like my game fell short just because I got a bronze. The competition was hard and my body was a little exhausted," said the Paralympics 2024 bronze medalist.

Simran, who also participated in 100 m competition, said that this was her sixth race in two days.

"So it was very difficult for me to maintain my recovery. I have practised in the rain and in every weather. And this is my home ground, so I cannot lose here. Everyone had expectations from me, and when I won the medal, it felt peaceful. I ran for all these people who came to watch us," she added.

The para-athlete admitted to crying in the morning in her room as she could barely bend her back.

"But I had to give my best. We are athletes. We are mentally very strong. Because we have seen every situation. So, when my muscles were broken and I could run, this was nothing," she added.

She also credited her younger brother Umar Saifi for motivating her well and keeping her fit.

On her target for the Asian Games next year, she said, "I want to win three medals there, that is the target."

Following her medal win, Preethi said, "I feel really great. This is my first-ever silver in an international tournament. Would try to do even better. I will work further on my technique. I would like to change the colour of my medal to gold and also deliver my personal best."

Navdeep was also ecstatic after his medal win, but he said that he hoped for better.

"But it is okay, this is enough for this year. Theek hai, chalega (It is okay, works). I would work harder for better. Had to wait a lot for the competition and now I would take rest for two-three months," he added.

Speaking about changes in his technique, he said that his coach will decide how changes will be made. "This medal is for him," added the Paralympic champion.

Navdeep also expressed happiness that country's first-ever Mondo track finally came to JLN stadium.

"I will give my all during the LA Paralympics 2028, would practice a lot for it," he said.

The 12th edition of the World Para Athletics Championships saw participation from 2000 athletes from 104 nations, competing in 186 events. India's 73-member contingent consisted of 54 men and 19 women.

