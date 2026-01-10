WPL 2026: Arundhati's knock was as impactful as Nadine's, says Mithali Raj as duo help RCB win thrilling opener

Navi Mumbai, Jan 10 Former India captain Mithali Raj has highlighted the partnership between Nadine de Klerk and Arundhati Reddy, which laid the platform for Royal Challengers Bengaluru's thrilling victory over Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 opener in Navi Mumbai.

Nadine de Klerk hammered a 44-ball 63 not out, while Arundhati contributed 20 off 23 balls, as they shared a 52-run partnership. RCB made a winning start in the tournament they won in 2024. They rescued RCB from a precarious 67/5 soon after the Power-play, before the South African all-rounder sealed victory.

Season 4 of the WPL got off to a thrilling start with a last-ball finish, as de Klerk hammered 20 runs off the last four balls against the Mumbai Indians in the opener at the DY Patil Stadium on Friday night.

"The partnership between Nadine de Klerk and Arundhati Reddy really brought the game back for RCB. This is exactly how we want WPL Season 4 to begin, and it certainly delivered,” Raj said on JioStar.

“We were talking during the game about wanting the match to be a real nail-biter, one that goes right down to the wire, and that’s exactly what happened, right till the last ball. There were several moments in the game where RCB had the Mumbai Indians under pressure. For the longest time in the first innings, up until the 15th over, RCB had a grip on the game by picking up early wickets and breaking the MI top order. However, that pressure was released in the final five overs. RCB also started well in the Power-play, despite losing wickets and not having any substantial partnerships early on," she said.

Talking about Nadine de Klerk’s partnership with Arundhati Reddy, Mithali said, “Nadine not only has a strong awareness of her own game, but she has also delivered these impactful knocks consistently, which speaks volumes about the quality and skill she brings. The partnership with Arundhati Reddy is something we really need to highlight; it wasn’t just about Nadine batting till the end. She needed someone to play a supporting role, and Arundhati did that exceptionally well. They had to build that partnership for Nadine to play such an impactful innings. Without that support, she may have been dismissed much earlier. Because of that partnership, Nadine knew she could take the game deep and push it till the final over.”

Katey Martin also analysed de Klerk’s match-winning performance and said the all-rounder backed herself to clear the ropes.

“I think there was real clarity in the way Nadine went about her innings. She knows she can back herself to clear the ropes, and that confidence is crucial. We’ve spoken so much about the importance of Nadine de Klerk. Her bowling was outstanding in the first innings; she knew exactly what worked from a bowler’s perspective, and she carried that awareness into her batting.

"She produced something special under pressure and was probably the only player who truly held her nerve throughout the day. In moments like these, it comes down to who can handle the biggest pressure situations, and we’ve seen Nadine do it before. She’s banked that confidence over the last 18 months,” Martin stated.

"Also, when a player has the hot hand at the other end, it’s easy to fall out of rhythm, but I thought Arundhati Reddy handled that brilliantly. Her contribution, including those two boundaries, especially the four off the last ball of the penultimate over to get Nadine back on strike, was a crucial moment in the game,” she added.

While RCB will have a day off on Saturday, the Mumbai Indians will be back at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday for a second successive day, taking on Delhi Capitals in the second match of the season's first double-header.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor