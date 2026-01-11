WPL 2026: Devine weaves magic with bat and ball as Giants beat Capitals by four runs

Navi Mumbai, Jan 11 Sophie Devine struck a majestic 42-ball 95 and then claimed two wickets in a sensational last over to help Gujarat Giants to a narrow four-run victory over three-time finalists Delhi Capitals in Match 4 of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

Devine produced a devastating knock, hammering 32 runs in one eventful over as Gujarat Giants posted 209 in 20 overs after they were asked to bat first. Everybody thought they fell short by at least 20-30 runs as the Delhi Capitals' young medium pacer claimed her maiden five-wicket haul, claiming a hat-trick in the final three balls of the innings.

But Devine produced the final twist in the tale when she prevented the Delhi Capitals from scoring seven runs for victory in the final over, as Jemimah Rodrigues' side was restricted to 205/5 in 20 overs.

Blazing half-centuries by Lizelle Lee (85 off 54) and Laura Wolvaardt (77 off 38) went in vain as Delhi Capitals slumped to their second defeat in as many matches.

After Lee had laid the foundation, Wolvaardt raised 59 runs for the fourth wicket with skipper Jemimah Rodrigues (15) to drag Delhi Capitals to the verge of victory, needing just seven off the last six balls of the match.

But Devine kept her nerve and claimed the crucial wickets of Rodrigues and Wolvaardt to concede only two runs in the final over to secure a memorable victory at the Dr DY Patil Stadium.

Delhi Capitals, who opted to bowl first, mounted the biggest chase in WPL history with confidence, with Shafali Verma and Lizelle Lee raising 41 runs for the first wicket partnership.

Shafali was the first to get out, playing a shot too many before she was bowled by Rajeshwari Gayakwad. Lee kept the Delhi Capitals in the hunt as she scored a blazing 86 off 54 balls, studded with 12 fours and three sixes.

Lee and Laura Wolvaardt raised 90 runs for the second wicket in quick time, initially milking the bowling before unleashing some superb shots. Lee reached her fifty off 33 balls, hitting eight fours and two sixes.

Just when it looked like Lee would race to her century, Kashvee Gautam thwarted her, getting her to hole out to Sophie Devine at the long-one fence.

But Wolvaardt kept the Delhi Capitals in the hunt despite losing Chinelle Henry (7). She added 59 runs for the fourth wicket with Jemimah Rodrigues (15), reaching her fifty off 29 balls as she dragged Delhi Capitals on the verge of victory. Wolvaardt blasted Ashleigh Gardner for three fours and a six to score 19 runs in the massive 18th over to take them from 48 in 18 balls to 29 in 12. They needed seven from the last over, but then Devine produced the last twist in the match.

Earlier, Devine, the New Zealand all-rounder, set the ball rolling with a majestic knock which set Gujarat Giants on course to reaching the highest-ever total in WPL.

Devine was in devastating form as she took all the bowlers to the cleaners, starting with a four off Chinelle Henry on the first ball of the second over and ended the over with another four edged through the vacant slips. She struck back-to-back fours off Nandini Sharma in her first over and swung the young bowler over her head for her first six of the match.

Then came the most expensive over from Rana as the 36-year-old New Zealander hammered Sneh Rana for two fours and four sixes for 32 runs as she raced to fifty off 25 balls.

The New Zealand all-rounder was at it again by blasting three sixes in an over off N Shree Charani in the 9th over. She fell five runs short of a well-deserved century, getting out for 95 off 42 balls, caught by Shree Charani off Nandani Sharma.

Delhi Capitals pulled things back a bit as Georgia Wareham (3), Anushka Sharma (13) and Bharti Fulmali (3) failed to contribute much. However, GG skipper Ashleigh Gardner smashed a 26-ball 49, hitting four boundaries and three sixes to give the innings some late flourish.

However, there was more drama stored in the match as Delhi Capitals' Nandani Sharma etched her name into the history books by becoming the fourth bowler to claim a hat-trick in the WPL. She claimed the wickets of Kanika Ahuja (4), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (0) and Renuka Singh (0) to claim a hat-trick and join Issy Wong, Deepti Sharma and Grace Harris as the bowlers to take three-in-three in WPL.

She had earlier claimed the crucial wicket of Devine and Kashvee Gautam (14) for her maiden five-wicket haul, claiming 5-33 in her four-over spell that pulled things back for Delhi Capitals. The 24-year-old medium pacer from Chandigarh became the first uncapped bowler to claim a hat-trick in WPL history.

But in the end, it all was in vain as Devine had the last laugh with a superb last over.

Brief scores:

Gujarat Giants 209 all out in 20 overs (Sophie Devine 95, Ashleigh Gardner 49; Nandani Sharma 5-33, Shree Charani 2-42, Chinelle Henry 2-43) beat Delhi Capitals 205/5 in 20 overs (Lizelle Lee 85, Laura Wolvaardt 77; Sophie Devine 2-21, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 2-34) by 4 runs.

