WPL 2026: Gardner highlights contribution of Indian players after GG beat DC by four runs

Navi Mumbai, Jan 12 Gujarat Giants' Australian skipper Ashleigh Gardner highlighted the importance of Indian players in the Women's Premier League (WPL) side, noting the contribution of the local players in her team's narrow four-run victory over Delhi Capitals in Match 4 at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday.

Though New Zealander Sophie Devine (95 off 42 balls) and Gardner (49 off 26) starred with the bat to help the Giants post 209 all out in 20 overs after being asked to bat. Delhi Capitals' young bowler Nandani Sharma claimed her maiden five-wicket haul, including a hat-trick in the 20th over, as GG fell short of the target they were aiming for.

But Lizelle Lee (85) and Laura Wolvaardt (77) took Delhi Capitals to the verge of victory with seven needed from the last over before Devine produced more magic in the last over, conceding only two runs and taking wickets of Jemimah Rodrigues and Wolvaardt to seal victory.

Gardner attributed the Gujarat Giants' fight back to their Indian players, especially the bowlers. "Overseas players make these competitions, but Indian players win you these competitions. Our bowlers did an amazing job - our two left-arm spinners especially. Anushka as well (with a sensational save)," said Gardner in the post-match presentation.

She admitted that even a stiff target of 210 or 60 runs in four overs looks achievable in India.

"One of those games where it was in the balance the whole time. 60 off 4, in the past, you'd have been more comfortable, but here in India, you're never out of it. To be able to defend seven in the last over, we stole it, and this gives confidence (to the dressing room)," she said.

She said they wanted to bowl well as they had fallen short by 15 runs. "Felt like we were 15 short. That part was disappointing. We knew their batting had firepower. We knew 200 was a fantastic score, but we knew we had to field and bowl well. There were glimpses where we did both well, but still lots of learnings. Happy we have two wins on the board. Overseas players make these competitions, but Indian players win you these competitions. Our bowlers did an amazing job - our two left-arm spinners especially. Anushka as well (with that save)," said Gardner.

Though they slumped to two defeats in two matches, Delhi Capitals captain Jemimah Rodrigues was proud of her team's efforts in making it a close encounter.

"Very proud of the girls, the way we fought back. She (Devine) put us under pressure, but the way Nandani and Charani bowled... I could not be prouder. Tough pill to swallow, but lots of positives to take," she said.

Jemimah said they will have to work on their bowling in the Power-play as they conceded 80 runs in the first six overs.

"Our powerplay bowling - we need to get our plans more sorted. Tough to bowl when Devine is in such form. In such games, you want to finish off on the winning side," she added. "One thing DC has done well is to maintain a positive environment. Anything can happen as long as we keep the belief. These two days off could help us, and we will come back stronger."

Jemimah also praised young bowler Nandani Sharma, who claimed 5-33, including a last-over hat-trick, to apply the brakes on the rampaging Gujarat Giants batters.

"She has been one of our top picks. A captain's delight. She is so accurate in whatever she does. Ready to take it on, and very happy for her," she said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor