WPL: Tickets for Vadodara, Bengaluru games to go live at 6 pm on Jan 31

Mumbai, Jan 31 The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed that online ticket sales for the much-awaited Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 will go live at 6:00 pm (IST) on Friday.

As per the WPL release, the first phase of tickets will go live for the games to be played in Vadodara and Bengaluru on January 31.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named BookMyShow as the official ticketing agency for the third edition of the exciting WPL," the release said.

The upcoming edition of the biggest women’s T20 League will be played across four venues – Vadodara, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Mumbai.

WPL 2025 will commence on February 14, when Gujarat Giants (GG) square off against the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Vadodara.

Vadodara will host a total of six matches before the action shifts to Bengaluru, where Smriti Mandhana-led RCB will play their first home game against WPL 2023 winners Mumbai Indians at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on February 21.

RCB will have three more opportunities to entertain their faithful home crowd as they host UP Warriorz (UPW) on February 24, GG on February 27, and two-time runners-up Delhi Capitals (DC) on March 1.

The caravan will then move to Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, as it makes its debut as a WPL venue by playing host to four games. Alyssa Healy-led UPW will be playing three matches against GG, MI, and RCB at their home ground on March 3, 6, and 8, respectively.

The final leg of WPL 2025 will be held at the iconic Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians will conclude the league stage with back-to-back home games against GG and RCB on March 10 and 11, respectively.

Brabourne will also host the eliminator between second and third-placed teams on March 13. It is followed by the title clash scheduled to be held on March 15.

BCCI said all matches in the third edition will be single-headers, as was the norm in the second season.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor