WSF kick-starts Future Stars initiative at grass-root level

Gurugram, Jan 4 WoMen Sports Foundation (WSF) a sports and health NGO kick-started the Future Stars initiative at the grass-root level for school and college going students by providing them what they require the most to groom their career as an athlete.

This Initiative is conceptualised as a running program coming with a vision of promoting and creating the sports culture in India, and in future stagesglobally.

"The future stars program promotes sports within the youth of India and is started to support the aspiring athletes who cannot afford the basic equipment (like shoes, playing kit), coaching and nutrition to pursue sports all over the world.

"WSF is a non-government organisation, working since March of 2012. Its primary objective is to work for the growth, development & benefits of Sport & Sports Person," the statement read.

This is an open program where anyone can come and participate post passing an eligibility test. This in turn opens up so many possibilities for the aspirants to fairly compete for and earn numerous prospects for their career in sports.

The founder of WSF, Piyush Sachdeva, feels that these fresh young talents are unable to receive the best of facilities and guidance in achieving or let alone in dreaming for a career in sports.

"Just like academics are mandatory, sports education should also be given a similar preference for the children to explore the vast potential of the field. To provide this opportunity, WSF aims to take this initiative to higher heights. Currently, it has been launched in various cities of Haryana, which will be expanded to Pan India level in the next step along with opportunities to receive guidance, counseling, training, stadiums and equipment for the aspiring athletes. And thereafter will continue expanding to an international level," he added.

