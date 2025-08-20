WSL: Leanne Kiernan signs new deal with Liverpool

Liverpool, Aug 20 Leanne Kiernan has signed a new contract with Liverpool FC Women. The Irish striker put pen to paper on the deal at the AXA Melwood Training Centre on Wednesday.

"It feels amazing and I'm really excited to get going again. My family are delighted, honestly. It's like a second home for them as well as me and they love it over here. I could actually see myself, after I finish my career, in Liverpool. I feel like they're really enjoying coming over to see me.

"The fans have been unbelievable – really supportive throughout injuries, really supportive by sticking with us and I feel like they've been there for the good times and the bad. Hopefully we'll be able to celebrate with them a lot this year," Kiernan told Liverpoolfc.com.

The 26-year-old arrived in the summer of 2021 and fired in 14 goals on the way to winning the FA Women's Championship during her debut season. A serious ankle injury limited her game time in Liverpool's return to the top flight, but Kiernan racked up appearance totals of 19 and 22 in the last two terms.

She has been on the scoresheet 23 times as a Red, and only Natasha Dowie has netted more for the club in the period since the WSL was launched in 2011.

"I think one of the most important things is the fans, in any club. If there are no fans it’s very hard to play football and get the excitement back and everything, so I feel like they have been massive for us, especially in my last four years. It’s just nice to hear your name chanted and everybody has an individual song. Yeah, that’s one thing about Liverpool: we’ve always had the best fans in the world," Kiernan added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor