WTC final: Wiaan Mulder to continue at No. 3 as SA announce playing XI

London, June 10 As anticipation builds for the highly-awaited clash between South Africa and Australia in the ICC World Test Championship Final, captain Temba Bavuma has unveiled a formidable playing XI.

The match, set to begin on June 11 at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground, marks South Africa's first appearance in the WTC Final, and they are ready to make a statement against the defending champions.

At the forefront of South Africa’s batting lineup is Ryan Rickelton, who has emerged as the team's top scorer during the WTC 2023/25 cycle. He will be joined by Bavuma himself, Aiden Markram, and the promising young talent Tristan Stubbs.

One of the more intriguing decisions made by Bavuma is to continue with Wiaan Mulder at the crucial No.3 position. This choice comes after Mulder's recent performances in Tests against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, where he demonstrated his potential.

Bavuma expressed his confidence in Mulder, stating, "It's about giving him a lot more confidence, keep backing him and just allowing him to do what he does best." The captain emphasised the importance of supporting the young batter in high-pressure situations, highlighting the camaraderie within the team.

On the bowling front, South Africa boasts a potent attack led by the experienced Kagiso Rabada, alongside Marco Jansen and the tall, pacey Lungi Ngidi. Keshav Maharaj stands as the sole full-time spinner, bringing his expertise to the mix.

While Dane Paterson had shown remarkable form in the preceding series against Pakistan, Bavuma explained the tactical reasoning behind selecting Ngidi, citing his experience and superior record as key factors. “Lungi also has a better record, not taking away anything from Patto,” Bavuma noted, indicating the careful consideration behind their final selection.

The Proteas earned their place in the Ultimate Test by topping the ICC World Test Championship 2023/25 standings.

South Africa playing XI: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma (c), Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verrynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

