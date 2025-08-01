WTT Contender Lagos 2025: Poymantee Baisya continues fine form, bags silver with partner Akash Pal in mixed doubles

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 1 : Table tennis player Poymantee Baisya continued her impressive run on the international table tennis circuit, securing the silver medal for India in the mixed doubles category alongside partner Akash Pal at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender Lagos 2025.

The competition was held from July 22 to 26 in Lagos, Nigeria.

Baisya and Pal, the top seeds in the draw, made history by becoming only the second Indian mixed doubles pair to reach the final of a WTT Contender event. The reigning national champions dominated early rounds with straight-game wins in both the opener and quarterfinal.

In the semifinals, they defeated Italy's John Oyebode and Gaia Monfardini 3-1 before going down 1-3 in the final to France's Jules Rolland and Prithika Pavade.

"It is a great moment for me and Akash. We have been enjoying our game, and it's truly special to be only the second Indian pair to reach the final of a WTT Contender event," said Baisya.

Congratulating Baisya on her milestone, Sanjay Adesara, Chief Business Officer, Adani Sportsline, which signed Baisya under their 'Garv Hai' programme, said, "Many congratulations to Poymantee and her mixed doubles partner Akash for this incredible achievement. It is a proud moment for India and for all of us at Adani Sportsline."

Adani Sportsline is the sports arm of the diversified Adani Group, which has a presence in ports, logistics, energy, utility, infrastructure, electric power generation and transmission, mining, airport operations, natural gas, and food processing.

