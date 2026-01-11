WTT Feeder Series 2026: Manush Shah, Ryu Hanna win men’s and women’s singles titles

Vadodara, Jan 11 Top seed and local favourite Manush Shah and Korea’s Ryu Hanna achieved contrasting victories to win the men’s and women’s singles titles, respectively, at the WTT Feeder Series 2026, presented by the Sports Authority of Gujarat, held at the SAMA Indoor Sports Complex on Sunday.

The first edition of the WTT Feeder Series in Vadodara, sponsored by Sports Authority of Gujarat, was organised by the Table Tennis Association of Baroda and carried out by UTT.

Manush faced trouble when he lost the first two games in the final against Payas Jain but kept his composure to bounce back and win, securing the men’s singles title with scores of 7-11, 10-12, 11-6, 11-6, 11-8.

The women’s singles final was quite one-sided, with Ryu defeating qualifier Anusha 11-6, 11-6, 11-5.

The Korean player secured a double crown by teaming up with Yoo Yerin to defeat India’s leading doubles team of Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee, with scores of 4-11, 11-9, 11-9, 4-11, 11-9.

Although Payas Jain did not win the men’s singles title, the Delhi player will still leave Vadodara with two trophies.

He initially partnered with Syndrela Das to defeat second seeds Harmeet Desai and Yashaswini Ghorpade 6-11, 11-9, 11-3, 11-6 in the mixed doubles final.

Jain and Ankur Bhattacharjee teamed up to defeat Aakash Pal and Mudit Dani 12-10, 11-7, 7-11, 11-8 in the men’s doubles final.

Results (final):

Men’s Singles: 1-Manush Shah bt 7-Payas Jain 7-11, 10-12, 11-6, 11-6, 11-8

Men’s Doubles: 1- Ankur Bhattacharjee/Payas Jain bt 2-Aakash Pal/Mudit Dani 12-10, 11-7, 7-11, 11-8

Women’s Singles: Ryu Hanna bt Anusha Kutumbale 11-6, 11-6, 11-5

Women’s doubles: 1-Yoo Yerin/Ryu Hanna (KOR) bt 7-Sutirtha Mukherjee/Ayhika Mukherjee 4-11, 11-9, 11-9, 4-11, 11-9

Mixed Doubles: Payas Jain/Syndrela Das bt 2-Harmeet Desai/Yashaswini Ghorpade 8-11, 11-9, 11-3, 11-6

--IANS

