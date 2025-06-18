WTT launches Indian entity to drive local talent, global integration

New Delhi [India], June 18 : In a landmark move for the development of table tennis in India, World Table Tennis (WTT) on Wednesday announced launch of WTT Event Management India Private Limited ("WTT India"), a new local entity aimed at delivering top-tier international events, strengthening pathways for Indian athletes, and deepening fan and commercial engagement across the country.

The new entity marks a significant step in WTT's mission to expand the sport globally while building strong local ecosystems. WTT India will serve as the anchor for high-performance elite and junior-level events and player development, bringing the world of professional table tennis closer to Indian athletes and audiences than ever before, as per a press release from WTT.

The move comes as Indian sport sees strong institutional backing and grassroots momentum, with table tennis gaining traction and a new generation of Indian players rising on the international stage.

Since its launch, WTT has rapidly evolved into a dynamic global sporting property, staging world-class events across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. With a presence in over 180 broadcast territories, WTT has transformed table tennis into a year-round, premium sports spectacle, backed by elite venues, immersive production, and digital-first storytelling.

At the helm of this transformation is Steve Dainton, WTT Chief Executive Officer and one of the sport's most influential global figures. Since becoming CEO of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) in 2017, Dainton has played a pivotal role in transforming the sport's global growth, most notably as the driving force behind the conceptualisation of WTT since 2019 and its launch in 2021. His leadership continues to drive WTT's expansion into new markets, with India now firmly part of that global trajectory.

As the WTT Series continues to scale with marquee events like the Grand Smashes in Asia, Champions events in Europe, and the debuts of US Smash and Europe Smash in Sweden, the launch of WTT India comes at an opportune moment, positioning India at the heart of WTT's next phase of strategic global expansion.

"India represents one of the most exciting frontiers for table tennis globally," said Dainton. "The passion is there. The infrastructure is coming. The player base is growing. With WTT India, we're now fully invested in building a long-term ecosystem that's good for India, and good for the game. It's about establishing a presence, creating new opportunities, and integrating India into the very fabric of our global calendar and community."

WTT's presence in India began with the WTT Star Contender Goa in 2023, followed by a successful return in 2024. In 2025, the event took a bold step forward with WTT Star Contender Chennai, elevating the event further in a city steeped in the sport's heritage.

Also joining the Board is Vita Dani, one of India's leading sports entrepreneurs and Chairperson of Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT). A long-time advocate for athlete development and grassroots investment, Dani also serves on the governing board of the ITTF Foundation and co-founded Dani Sports Foundation, a non-profit advancing physical literacy and sports education across India.

"This is a passion project as much as it is a strategic one," said Dani. "WTT India gives us the platform to channel international energy into a local movement. We have the talent, the ambition, and now the structure to dream bigger and deliver. More Indian players will now have the chance to compete in world-class events on home soil, by experiencing the WTT stage up close, and using it as a springboard to the global circuit. That kind of exposure can be game-changing."

Supporting this next chapter is Sharath Kamal Achanta, India's most celebrated table tennis player, who has been appointed as WTT India's official ambassador. A multiple-time Commonwealth Games champion and Olympic veteran, Achanta brings with him decades of experience on the international circuit and an enduring presence in the Indian sporting landscape.

"This moment feels like the turning of a page," said Achanta. "The sport has come so far in India, and now, with WTT officially here, we have the chance to elevate it like never before. I'm proud to represent this next phasenot just as a player, but as someone who truly believes in the potential of Indian table tennis."

As WTT accelerates its global expansion, India emerges as a key pillar in shaping the future of modern table tennis. The launch of WTT India marks a defining chapter in this journey that's driven by purpose, powered by passion, and strengthened through strategic partnerships.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor