WTT Star Contender Goa: India's Archana Kamath stuns World No. 53 Shao to enter pre-quarters

Mapusa (Goa), Jan 26 Young Indian paddler Archana Kamath pulled off a stunning victory over Portugal's World No. 53 Jieni Shao to move into the women's singles pre-quarterfinals in the ongoing World Table Tennis (WTT) Star Contender Goa 2024 at the Peddem Indoor Stadium here on Friday.

The 23-year-old from Bengaluru, who is currently ranked 134th in the world, had a slow start to the Round Of 32 match as she lost the first game against the higher-ranked and experienced opponent Shao. However, Kamath made a remarkable comeback, winning the next two games before clinching the match by 3-2 (9-11, 11-5, 11-5, 8-11, 11-5) to progress into the next round of the tournament.

"It was a very intense match, and my opponent was someone who didn't leave the match until it was over. I am very happy that I won the match. She (Shao) used a lot of side spin and up spin during the match and was changing her positions as well which made the match a little tricky, but I am glad that I managed that and registered a win," stated Kamath after winning the contest.

Meanwhile, the Indian pair of Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah exited the tournament after facing a 1-3 (7-11, 11-7, 8-11, 9-11) defeat against Kao Cheng-jui and Chuang Chih-yuan of Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals of the men's doubles category.

In the last-eight stage of the women's doubles category, South Korea's Shin Yubin and Eon Jihee beat Sayali Wani and Taneesha Kotecha 3-0 (11-2, 12-10, 11-2) whereas pair of Diya Chitale and Sreeja Akula also faced a 0-3 (9-11, 8-11, 8-11) defeat against Cheng I-Ching and Li Yu-Chun of Chinese Taipei.

Manush and Diya fought hard in their quarterfinal of the mixed doubles category before going down 2-3 (5-11, 11-6, 14-12, 8-11, 6-11) to the Spanish pair of Alvaro Robles and Maria Xiao.

The men's singles category saw a comfortable victory of World No.8 France's Felix Lebrun, who defeated Park Gyuhyeon of South Korea by 3-0 (11-6, 13-11, 18-16) to move into the pre-quarterfinals. England's Liam Pitchford overcame the challenge of Wong Chun Ting by 3-2 (11-6, 8-11, 10-12, 11-7, 11-8).

France's Prithika Pavade registered a come-from-behind win by 3-2 (9-11, 9-11, 12-10, 11-7, 11-3) against Ryu Hanna in the round-of-32 of the women's singles category, while World No. 8 Shin Yubin of South Korea defeated compatriot Choi Hyo-Joo 3-2 (11-5, 7-11, 12-10, 3-11, 11-4) in a thriller.

