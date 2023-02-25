WTT Star Contender Goa: Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan, Manika Batra to lead strong Indian challenge

Panjim (Goa), Feb 25 Multiple-time Commonwealth Games medallist Achanta Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan and top woman player Manika Batra will lead India's challenge in World Table Tennis (WTT) Star Contender Goa 2023 to be held here from February 27 to March 5.

The WTT Star Contender is the biggest-ever table tennis tournament to be held in India and will see top international stars in action at in Panjim's Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor stadium.

Indian TT legend Sharath Kamal along with Sathiyan Gnansekaran, Payas Jain and Wesley Do Rosario will lead the charge in the Men's Singles draw for India. The women's singles will see Manika Batra spearhead the Indian challenge with Sreeja Akula and Suhana Saini. The main draw of the event will start on March 1, post the two days of qualifications scheduled for February 27 and 28.

"The WTT Star Contender Goa marks a special moment for table tennis in India and I am thrilled to be a part of this landmark event. I strongly believe that this event will offer a unique platform for India to demonstrate its ability to host more world-class table tennis events and drive growth and development of the sport within the country while inspiring younger athletes and fans who will get a chance to witness world class table tennis competition for the first time in India," said Achanta Sharath Kamal.

Leading the international challenge at the WTT Star Contender Goa will be legendary paddler and reigning Olympic Champion from China, Ma Long, World No.1 Fan Zhendong, Wang Chuqin and Tomokazu Harimoto of Japan and Truls Moregardh in the men's singles draw. The women's singles will see four of the top five women paddlers in action including World No. 1 Sun Yingsha and reigning Olympic Champion Chen Meng.

The men's doubles main draw will see the Indian duo of Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan leading the Indian challenge along with Harmeet Desai and Manav Vikash Thakkar, while Manika Batra along with Archana Girish Kamath will be seen in action along with the duo of Sreeja Akula and Diya Parag Chitale.

In the mixed doubles main draw, three Indian pair will be seen in action that includes Manika Batra pairing up with G Sathiyan while Manav Thakkar will team up with Archana Kamath and Suhana Saini will pair up with Wesley Do Rosario.

The qualification round of the event that will start the official proceeding for the WTT Star Contender Goa on February 27 will see a total of 13 Ind in action in the men's singles section that would include Manush Utpalbhai Shah, Sanil Shetty and Harmeet Desai. In all 15 Ind including Archana Girish Kamath and Reeth Tennison will fight for a spot in the main draw of the women's singles category.

