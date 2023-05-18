WWE superstar Billy Graham passes away

Professional wrestler Eldridge Wayne Coleman, better known by his ring name "Superstar" Billy Graham, died at the age of 79 on Wednesday. World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) announced his death on Twitter. In an article on the Hall of Famer, the wrestling body said that Mr Graham was known for flashy fashion style, over-the-top interviews and bodybuilder physique. He retired in 1987, at the age of 44, and transitioned to being a manager and then a commentator.

Known for his prowess as a wrestler and a bodybuilder, Billy rose to fame back in the day wrestling for the American Wrestling Association and later the World Wrestling Federation. Throughout his career, Billy mentored and influenced some of the biggest names in wrestling, including Hulk Hogan, Scott Steiner, Ric Flair, and Jesse Ventura. In recognition of his immense contributions, the WWE inducted Billy into its Hall of Fame in 2004, honoring his impact on the industry.Billy's recent health struggles had taken a toll on his body, resulting in a significant weight loss of 45 pounds. He battled with congestive heart failure, diabetes, hearing loss, and a severe infection in his ears and skull. Additionally, his kidneys were failing, adding to the complexity of his condition.