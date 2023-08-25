WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt, passes away at 36 after massive heart attack

Former WWE champion Windham Rotunda popularly known as Bray Wyatt passed away on 24 August at the age of 36. The news of his death was announced by 14-Time World Champion and Chief Content Officer ‘Triple H.’ According to TMZ Mr Wyatt died of heart attack.

Paul Levesque posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) a few hours ago: "Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life, Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family, and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time." Wyatt, whose real name was Windham Rotunda, had been inactive over the past several months in WWE while dealing with an undisclosed health issue. He had been with WWE since 2009, save for just over a year in 2021 and 2022, when he was surprisingly released.

Wyatt was a three-time world champion in WWE, including the WWE Championship once and the Universal Championship twice. He took a brief break from August 2018 to April 2019 and returned with a new character, The Fiend.Wyatt came from a long line of wrestlers. His father was Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda. His grandfather, Blackjack Mulligan, left his mark as a professional wrestler, and continuing the tradition, his uncles, Barry and Kendall Windham, also pursued careers in the wrestling world.