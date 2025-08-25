'You played a very good innings, now go and take a rest': Akash Deep explains send-off to Duckett in Oval Test

New Delhi, Aug 25 India pacer Akash Deep on Monday shared his thoughts on the controversial send-off he gave to England opener Ben Duckett during the decisive fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at The Oval, insisting that the act was not aggressive or offensive but a light-hearted response to the batter’s earlier banter.

Akash dismissed Duckett for a brisk 43 off 38 balls and was seen putting an arm around the left-hander’s shoulders, uttering a few words that even prompted vice-captain K.L. Rahul to step in and calm the situation. The moment sparked debate among fans, with some calling for ICC action against the Indian quick.

Explaining the incident, Akash clarified that it was nothing more than a friendly exchange between the two.

“It was nothing in aggression or in an offensive manner. Duckett and I share a good bond. When I was batting, multiple times he told me that I would get out soon, and many things. So when I got the chance with the ball, I looked to unsettle him — and with left-handers I love bowling,” Akash told IANS.

He admitted that Duckett had earlier got the better of him, hitting a few boundaries and disturbing his rhythm, before he adjusted his plans to dismiss him.

“Before getting his wicket, he smoked me for a few boundaries and unsettled me with my length. So I planned to stick to my length, vary the pace, and let him play the shots. Eventually, I got his wicket and I appreciated him for his knock and told him, ‘You played a very good innings, now go and take a rest’.”

The exchange, Akash emphasised, was not meant to disrespect Duckett. “It was all in good spirits. I only wanted to acknowledge his innings and respond to the banter we shared earlier,” he added.

While the incident drew attention, on the field, Akash’s dismissal of Duckett proved crucial in pegging England back during a high-pressure contest.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor