Young guns of Honda Racing India Team shine in Round 2 of Honda India Talent Cup

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] July 13 : Exhibiting the true racing DNA of Honda, the young lads of IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup once again proved their mettle in round 2 of 2023 IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R at Madras Motor Racetrack (MMRT) in Chennai.

Over the weekend, millennial riders showcased exceptional confidence and composed riding on purpose-built Honda NSF250R motorcycles. These motorcycles, designed specifically for Moto3 racing, offered a competitive platform for the riders to excel and pursue higher levels of racing.

According to the official press release, Race 1 of round 2 of 2023 IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R witnessed Chennai’s 18-year-old Kavin Quintal crossing the chequered line at first position with a total lap time of 11:11.508. With his international exposure and unique riding techniques, he further recorded the best lap time of 1:50.431.

Trailing closely behind Kavin was AS James, who secured the second position with a total lap time of 11:22.881. The battle for third position unfolded fiercely between Prakash Kamat and Shyam Sundar, where the former clinched the third spot with a total lap time of 11:28.859.

Race 2 again started with full action pack. The 8-lap race of IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R saw Shyam Sundar, AJ James and Raheesh Khatri riding fearlessly for top positions as Kavin Quintal met with a crash in the first lap. Utilising his skills and timing, Shyam Sundar rose to glory by clinching the first position by completing the race with a total lap time of 15:21.396. With this, he marked his first win in this category.

Giving him a tough competition to the finish line was AS James who finished the race in second position with a total lap time of 15:21.779, missing the first position by merely 0.383 seconds. Marking his first-ever podium finish in the category was Mumbai’s Raheesh Khatri who completed the race in third position with a total lap time of 15:22.353 and recorded the best lap time of 1:52.034.

Satisfied with riders’ performance in today’s race, Yogesh Mathur, Director, of Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “I am delighted to witness the incredible talent exhibited by all the young riders in this round. These riders have been groomed from a very young age, nurtured with utmost care and support by the Honda Racing India team. This round was again exciting as all of them displayed their best skills and pushed boundaries to mark new achievements. While Kavin got crashed at the beginning of today’s race, Shyam emerged as another strong contender and claimed his first win in this category. We are looking forward to more achievements in the coming races.”

