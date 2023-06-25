Zharnel Hughes breaks 30-year-old British 100m record

New York [US], June 25 : Britain's Zharnel Hughes won the 100m at the NYC Grand Prix in 9.83 seconds on Sunday, eclipsing Linford Christie's 30-year British record.

The New York Grand Prix is an annual athletics meeting held at Icahn Stadium in New York City, United States. The event was part of the IAAF Grand Prix from 2007 to 2009. In 2010 it was promoted to the top-level Diamond League through 2015.

Zharnel Hughes breaks Linford Christie's British 100m record, set in August 1993.

Former Olympic champion Linford Christie's record was outdone by four-hundredths of a second by Zharnel Hughes who came first in the 100 m race.

Jamaican Ackeem Blake came in the second position and American Christian Coleman, the world champion in Doha four years ago, settled for third place in 10.02.

According to Sky Sports official website, Zharnel Hughes said, "I woke up with a dream this morning [on Sunday] I woke up with 9.83 on my mind. When I looked at the clock and saw 9.83 - I don't know if you saw my reaction - but I was like 'What just happened there!' It actually came through. Manifestation is real."

He further added, "I wasn't coming up here thinking about breaking records - I just wanted to run fast. I didn't try to do anything crazy. I didn't try to say, 'Get the perfect start' - I didn't get the perfect start but I relaxed and that's what's really important for me."

Zharnel Hughes trains with retired great Usain Bolt's coach Glen Mills. He will be setting his eyes on the upcoming World Championships in August in Budapest.

Hughes, who took silver in the 100 metres and gold in the 200 metres at the European Championships last year, told reporters he has "no expectations" for the world, with more work left to be done.

