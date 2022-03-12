1,032 pressure cookers, 936 helmets seized for violation of quality control orders

New Delhi, March 12 The Bureau of Indian Standards has seized 1,032 pressure cookers and 936 helmets for violation of quality control orders (QCO), the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said on Saturday.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued a safety notice to alert consumers against buying household goods which do not hold valid ISI mark and violate the standards directed for compulsory use by the Central government.

The Ministry said that BIS has conducted search and seizure operations for violation of QCO on helmets and pressure cookers.

The number of helmets seized without ISI mark during the search operation was 747 from H.U.F. Enterprises & Fame Enterprises, 85 from Ryder Auto Accessories, 14 from Adeshwars Ryders Arena and 90 from Project Revolt LLP.

As many as 1,032 pressure cookers were also seized without ISI mark of which 963 were from Raja Ratan Industries, 20 from Sohil Impex, 47 from Tekshiv Systems Pvt Ltd and two from Hardtrac Computer Services Pvt Ltd.

The CCPA has decided to take up cases involving sale or offering for sale goods which violate compulsory standards as a matter of preventing unfair trade practice and to protect, promote and enforce the rights of consumers as a class.

