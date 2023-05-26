106 Ukrainian captives freed in prisoner swap with Russia

Kiev, May 26 A total of 106 Ukrainian soldiers taken captive in the Bakhmut direction have been released following a prisoner exchange with Russia, the head of the Ukrainian President's Office Andriy Yermak has said.

The released troops include eight officers and 98 soldiers, Yermak wrote in a Telegram post on Thursday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky set a target to bring home all Ukrainian soldiers captured in the conflict with Russia, Yermak said.

Meanwhile, the Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said that the bodies of two foreigners and one Ukrainian citizen were returned to Ukraine, Xinhua news agency reported.

Since March 2022, a total of 2,430 Ukrain, including 139 civil, have been freed in prisoner exchanges with Russia, the agency said.

