107 refugees resettled from Libya to Canada

Ottawa, Dec 25 The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said it has resettled 107 refugees from Libya to Canada, the last resettlement departure of refugees from the African nation this year.

"107 refugees have been flown out of Libya to safety, with the logistical support of sister agency, IOM Libya, to the Emergency Transit Centre in Romania. Here, they will have their cases processed for resettlement to Canada," UNHCR said in a statement.

Libya has been suffering insecurity and chaos since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, making the North African country a preferred point of departure for illegal migrants who want to cross the Mediterranean Sea to European shores, reports Xinhua news agency.

So far in 2021, a total of 31,456 illegal migrants have been rescued and returned to Libya, while hundreds of others died and went missing off the Libyan coast on the Central Mediterranean route, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

