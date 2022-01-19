12 Congress Ministers in MVA govt not working in party's true interest, unable to fulfil promises made in manifestos: AICC member

Member of All India Congress Committee (AICC) from Mumbai, Vishwabandhu Rai on Tuesday wrote a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi and said that 12 ministers of Congress, who are part of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, are not working in "true interest of the party and no major steps have been taken to fulfil the promises made in the manifestos".

In the letter, Rai said, "There are 12 ministers from Congress quota in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. But, these 12 ministers have not done anything to strengthen the party's base in the state. They all are working for their vested interest."

He further said, "In 2019, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had promised to provide houses up to 500 sq ft to Mumbai residents under SRA scheme. The Congress ministers have not initiated any steps in fulfilling this promise. Whereas, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is taking all credit for waiving off taxes on houses up to 500 sq ft in Mumbai. The Congress party's manifesto is being completely ignored."

He alleged that NCP, which is an alliance partner in the MVA government, has poached 18 Congress councillors and made them their NCP. "Moreover, several officials of Congress party are involved in party hopping and joining NCP and Shiv Sena, which is also the alliance partner in the government."

Rai also said that the Maharashtra government did not give permission for Rahul Gandhi's rally in the state.

"Mumbai Congress unit president is hoping to have an alliance with Shiv Sena for the forthcoming Mumbai municipal corporation election. There is no preparedness to fight the election alone. It seems like the Mumbai Congress president has some partnership with Shiv Sena," said Rai.

He alleged that the Congress party had promised to waive off the electricity bill in Maharashtra.

"Even after the ministry of power is with Congress, no substantial move has been initiated towards waiving off electricity bill in the state," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

