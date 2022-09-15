12 killed, many injured in passenger bus crash in Myanmar

Yangon, Sep 15 At least 12 people were killed and many others injured in an accident involving three vehicles in Kyaukpadaung township of central Myanmar's Mandalay region, local police told Xinhua.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. The incident took place on Wednesday evening, Xinhua news agency reported.

An investigation into the cause of the road accident is underway, according to the police.

