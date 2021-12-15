14 Congress MLCs suspended for a day from Karnataka Legislative Council
By ANI | Published: December 15, 2021 09:50 PM2021-12-15T21:50:25+5:302021-12-15T22:00:03+5:30
Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti on Wednesday suspended 14 Congress MLCs from the council for a day for carrying out a dharna demanding a debate on allegations of land-grabbing involving a minister and a BJP legislator.
Suspended members are SR Patil, BK Hariprasad, N Narayanaswamy, MA Gopalaswamy, Naseer Ahmed, CM Lingappa, UB Venkatesh, Aravind Arali, Pratap Chandra Shetty, CM Ibrahim, Harish Kumar, Veena Achaiah, RB Thimmapura and Basavaraj Itagi.
Meanwhile, the ruling BJP secured a total of 11 seats, Congress won 11 seats, Janta Dal-Secular (JDS) 2 and Independent 1 in Karnataka Legislative Council elections.
The election was held on December 10.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor