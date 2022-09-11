15 killed in road accident in Nigeria

Lagos, Sep 11 At least 15 people were killed when two vehicles collided on a highway in southwest Nigeria , a road official said.

The collision occurred on Friday at a road in the Ibarapa East local government area of the Oyo state, Joshua Adekanye, Head of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Oyo, told Xinhua on the phone on Saturday.

The road official added at least 15 people involved in the accident were burnt to death, Xinhua news agency reported.

Adekanye attributed the cause of the accident to a speeding violation.

According to the official News Agency of Nigeria, the accident involved a commercial bus and a car travelling in opposite directions when they had a head-on collision, following which the vehicles caught fire immediately.

Fatal road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, bad road conditions and reckless driving.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor