165 Palestinians injured in West Bank clashes

Ramallah, Feb 12 At least 165 Palestinian protesters were injured during clashes with the Israeli soldiers in the West Bank, according to witnesses.

The witnesses said the fierce clashes broke out on Friday near the villages of Beita, Beit Dajan, Burqin, and Huwara south and east of Nablus city, and near the village of Kafr Qaddum, east of Qaqilya city, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said that at least 125 demonstrators were injured, including two who have been shot by live ammunition and 25 by rubber bullets.

The others suffered from inhaling the teargas, the medics added.

Murad Ishteiwi, the Palestinian coordinator of the popular resistance in Qalqilya, told Xinhua that a 10-year-old boy was among the injured.

The witnesses said dozens of anti-settlement demonstrators threw stones at the Israeli soldiers stationed at the outskirts of the villages and burned tires.

Israeli authorities have yet to give any comment on the incidents.

Beita and Beit Dajan have seen at least weekly protests against the expansion of Israeli settlements in the two villages and clashes with the Israeli soldiers.

Israel occupied the West Bank and East Jerusalem, which are claimed by the Palestin, in the 1967 Middle East war.

The Palestin want to establish their independent Palestinian state on these territories.

Direct peace talks between Israel and the Palestin stopped in 2014 due to deep disputes.

