1984 anti-Sikh riots case: CBI files charge sheet against Jagdish Tytler

New Delhi, May 20 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday filed a charge sheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in the 39-year-old anti-Sikh riots case at Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court.

The Congress leader was named in the charge sheet following fresh evidence against him.

Last month, the probe agency had collected voice samples of the Congress leader in connection with the violence in the national capital's Pul Bangash area in 1984, where three people were killed.

The Congress leader is accused of inciting a mob that murdered the victims.

On November 22, 2005, the CBI had registered the case on an incident wherein Gurudwara Pul Bangash at Azad Market, Bara Hindu Rao, Delhi was set on fire by a mob and three persons namely Sardar Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Gurcharan Singh were burnt to death on November 1, 1984 near Gurudwara Pul Bangash.

"Justice Nanavati Commission of Inquiry was set up in the year 2000 by the Centre Government to inquire into the incidents of anti-Sikh riots of the year 1984 in Delhi. After consideration of the Commission's report, Ministry of Home Affairs (Government of India) issued directions to CBI to investigate the case against then Member of Parliament and others," said a CBI official

The official further said that during CBI investigation, evidence came on record that on November 1, 1984, the said accused allegedly instigated, incited and provoked the mob assembled at Gurudwara Pul Bangash at Azad Market, Delhi which resulted in burning of Gurudwara Pul Bangash and killing of three Sikh persons by the mob, apart from burning and looting of shops.

