2 dead, 3 injured in Washington shooting

Washington, Nov 6 At leats two people were killed and three others injured in a shooting incident in the US state of Washington, police said.

In a statement on Sunday, the Tacoma Police Department said that officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired inside a business in the city in the early hours of the day, CNN reported.

The officers found four people who had suffered gunshot wounds, including one who was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said, adding that the three others “suffered serious injuries” and were taken to hospitals.

“The suspect is still outstanding. It is believed the suspect interacted with one of the victims before the shooting, but it is not known if he knew the victim," CNN quoted the police department as saying.

No arrests have been made so far and the investigation is ongoing.

The US has witnessed at least 586 mass shootings so far this year, according tothe Gun Violence Archive.

