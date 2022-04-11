2 killed, 4 injured in LA shooting

Los Angeles, April 11 Two people were killed and four others injured in a shooting in Los Angeles, local authorities said.

The shooting occurred at 4.13 p.m. on Sunday evening in the US city's 12200 block of Blakley Avenue, Xinhua news agency quoted the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department as saying in a notification.

Two male adult victims were pronounced dead at the scene, the Department said.

An additional four gun-shot victims were transported to nearby hospitals and their conditions remained unknown as of Monday morning, it added.

"There is no additional information available at this time," the Department said, urging anyone with information about the incident to contact its Homicide Bureau.

