2 Punjab woman MPs raise farmers' issues in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Dec 12 Two MPs from Punjab on Monday demanded that farmers should be given fair price for their produce and the Electricity Amendment bill be reviewed.

Raising the issues pertaining to farmers during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Congress MP from Patiala Preneet Kaur and Shiromani Akali Dal MP from Bhatinda, Harsimrat Kaur Badal demanded that all cases lodged against farmers, which were made against them during their year-long agitation, should be taken back.

Preneet Kaur said that the Electricity Amendment bill should be reviewed by the Government, while Harsimrat Badal expressed disappointment over the fact that despite assurances by the Centre, it had been introduced in Lok Sabha in the Monsoon session.

Preneet Kaur said that Swaminathan committee's recommendations should be implemented and all the innocent farmers who were jailed in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, should be released.

She also demanded that the crop insurance scheme should be implemented.

Badal, while speaking in Zero Hour, said that all cases against agitating farmers should be taken back.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor