20 yrs after murder of 8-year-old girl, CBI court awards life term to two

Imphal, March 13 Twenty years after the murder of the eight-year-old daughter of a former Manipur minister, a Special CBI court on Monday awarded life imprisonment to two of the accused who kidnapped and murdered her in 2003.

The Sessions Court, Imphal, sentenced Ningombam Rome Meitei alias Romen and Letkhosei Haokip alias James Kuki to life imprisonment for kidnapping and murdering a minor girl.

The CBI had registered this case on March 29, 2004 on the request of the Manipur government and took over the investigation of the FIR earlier registered at the Lamphel police station against unknown culprits.

It was alleged that the victim, Lungnila Elizabeth (8), who was the daughter of Francis Ngajokpa, a minister in the Manipur government, was kidnapped on November 4, 2003 from her school at Sangaiprou, Imphal.

Her body was found on November 12, 2003 inside a gunny bag in a ditch in Imphal.

After investigation, a chargesheet was filed on December 28, 2007 against four accused. Two of the accused died during the trial.

