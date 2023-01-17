2020 riots: Delhi HC defers hearing on former AAP councilor's bail pleas

New Delhi, Jan 17 The Delhi High Court on Tuesday deferred hearing on former Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain's bail pleas filed in five FIRs registered against him in connection with the 2020 riots.

A single-bench judge of Justice Anish Dayal, dealing with the petitions, listed the matter for next hearing on February 3.

Appearing for Hussain, advocate Rizwan informed the court that his client's matter has been pending for last three years and everyone except him is on bail.

On December 21, appearing before the court, Hussain's counsel, senior advocate Salman Khurshid had argued that all the co-accused including the man who had been alleged of firing are on bail except him in the same case. Moreover, he contended that nobody saw Hussain using any firearms.

Khurshid had said: "The charge sheet itself states that Hussain was constantly trying to contact police when rioting was going on and I'll demonstrate that as well."

On December 13, Khurshid had argued that the concerned FIR follow the same copy-paste pattern as of all five FIRs registered against him in Dayalpur Police Station for the Delhi riots case. Be it witnesses or evidence, statements are the same, he said.

Khurshid had also objected to the issue of larger conspiracy in Delhi riots being raised against Hussain.

He had argued: "What is a larger conspiracy or baby conspiracy? I will be held responsible only for what I have done."

He had contended that just because Hussain is the resident of that area, he was alleged of instigating people.

"It is undisputed that Hussain's house is there in that area. Your Lordships will also hear an argument that Hussain took his family to another house and then came back to this house, but that's obvious because somebody will have to be there to protect his house," he had added.

