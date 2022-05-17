22 climbers summit Mount Everest

Kathmandu, May 17 A total of 22 climbers, including four Chinese, scaled Mount Everest from the Nepali side along with Nepali mountain guide Mingma Gyalje Sherpa, who did not use supplemental oxygen this time.

The climbers scaled the highest mountain peak in the world on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Dawa Futi Sherpa, Manager of the Imagine Nepal Trek and Expedition, which organised the expedition, said Chinese climbers Liu Wenwei, Hai Qiannan, Feng Jianfei and Zhan Xiongchang reached the top of the peak that straddles Nepal and China with 18 other team members.

Dawa wrote on her Facebook account that in addition to the four Chinese, Abdul Muhammad from Pakistan, Anna Surysheva from Russia and Nathan Peter Longman from Australia, along with 15 Nepali guides, summited the mountain as well.

They reached the top from 4 to 6:40 a.m., she added.

According to Nepal's Tourism Department, a total of 14 Chinese climbers have received permits to climb the 8848.86-metre-high Mt. Everest during this spring season.

