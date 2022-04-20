2nd phase of special military operation begins in Ukraine: Russia

Kiev, April 20 The second phase of the special military operation in Ukraine began on Wednesday, announced Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

As per media reports, the operation in eastern Ukraine is aimed at "completely liberating" the populations of Donetsk and Lugansk, Lavrov said on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to a report from Russia Today, Mikhail Mizintsev, head of the Russian National Defence Control Center, said Tuesday that Russian forces once again offer militants and foreign mercenaries at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol to "cease hostilities and lay down their arms."

