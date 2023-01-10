3-day Delhi Assembly session to begin from Jan 16

New Delhi, Jan 10 Amid the ongoing tussle between Delhi government and Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena, the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government has convened a three-day Assembly session from January 16.

The sitting of the fourth part of the third session of the 7th legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi will be held at 11 a.m. on January 16, and will continue to January 18, and may be extended if necessary, said the bulletin from the Delhi Secretariat.

The bulletin said, "The sitting of the Legislative Assembly has been tentatively fixed for January 16, 17 and 18. Subject to the exigencies of business, the sitting of the House may be extended."

The session will begin from 11 a.m. in the morning and will continue till the work scheduled for the day comes to end, said the bulletin.

The House is expected to discuss the issues of mayoral election among others in the session.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor