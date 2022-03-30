3 killed, 2 injured in mudslide in Afghanistan's Wardak province

Kabul, March 30 At least three people were killed and two injured in a mudslide that hit a village in the eastern Wardak province.

The incident happened, when part of a hilltop collapsed in Dehmirdad district of Wardak province late Tuesday, killing three persons and injuring two others, Xinhua reported citing the state-run news agency Bakhtar.

Women and children were among the victims, according to the report.

Mudslides and avalanches are natural seasonal incidents mostly seen in winter and spring in mountainous Afghanistan, often leading to casualties.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor