30 SP workers booked, 10 held for rioting in UP

Lucknow, June 14 Thirty Samajwadi Party workers have been booked and 10 arrested for rioting and creating hindrance in discharge of duty after they gheraoed the office of assistant commissioner of police in Bazaarkhala, sources said on Tuesday.

Police also used mild force to disperse the protesters and arrested 10 of them late on Monday night.

ACP, Bazaarkhala, Anil Kumar Yadav, who is also vested with powers of magistrate of Alambagh area, was hearing a case of three persons Rais Ahmad, Nizam and Shankar.

The three had been booked for breach of peace in an incident at Alambagh.

"The hearing was going on and I demanded a surety for their release, but they were not able to furnish it on time and hence their release got delayed," said Yadav.

Some SP workers got agitated over the delay and began protesting. Later, more SP members joined the protest. Police had to resort to lathi charge to disperse the mob.

Yadav said 10 identified and 30 unidentified others have been booked for rioting and other offences.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor