37 fliers placed on 'no fly list' this year so far, 63 in 2022: Govt

New Delhi, July 24 The Government said on Monday that a total of 63 passengers were placed on 'no fly list' in 2022, as recommended by the airlines' internal committee constituted in accordance with the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) on unruly passengers, while the figures stood at 37 so far this year till July 15.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, General (Retd) V.K. Singh, said that in 2022, 46 passengers were placed on 'no fly list' by IndiGo, while 27 fliers have been included in the list by Air India so far this year.

“The majority of the passengers placed on the list violated norms like wearing masks or for not obeying the instructions of the crew members,” said Singh.

The reply came on questions raised by MPs Anil Sukhderorao Bonde and Geeta alias Chandraprabha who had asked the government whether the airline companies include passengers in the 'no fly list' for misbehaviour.

“If so, the total number of passengers included in the no fly list in the year 2022 and the total number of passengers included in the list in 2023 till date,” the query read.

They also sought to know the names of the airlines which have included maximum number of passengers in 'no fly list'.

