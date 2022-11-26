38 special trains for Sabrimala pilgrims from Telugu states

Hyderabad, Nov 26 The South Central Railway (SCR) will be operating 38 Sabrimala special trains in December and January to clear the rush of Sabrimala pilgrims.

These trains will be operated between various destinations in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and Kollam and Kottayam in Kerala.

According to SCR, Hyderabad-Kollam special trains will be operated every Monday on December 5, 12, 19 and 26 and January 2,9 and 16. The special trains between Kollam and Hyderabad will run every Tuesday on December 6, 13, 20 and 27 and Jauary 3,10 and 17.

Hyderabad-Kollam-Hyderabad special trains will stop at Secunderabad, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Kavali, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Tirupati, Chittoor, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palghat, Thrisur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Chenganacheri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikera, Kayankulam and Sasthankota stations in both the directions.

Narsapur-Kottayam special train will be operated every Friday on December 2, 9, 16 and 30 and January 6 and 13. In the return direction, the special train will run on December 3,10,17 and 31 and Jnuary 7 and 14 (Saturdays).

Narsapur-Kottayam-Narsapur special trains will stop at Palakollu, Bhimavaram, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikaluru, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Tirupati, Chittoor, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Thrisur, Aluva and Ernakulam Town stations in both the directions.

Special trains between Secunderabad and Kottayam will be operated on December 4, 11, 18 and 25 and January 1 and 8 (Sundays). Kottayam-Secunderabad special trains are scheduled on December 5, 12, 19 and 26 and January 2 and 9 (Monday).

Secunderabad-Kottayam-Secunderabad special trains will stop at Cherlapalli, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Piduguralla, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palghat, Thrisur, Aluva and Ernakulam Town in both the directions.

These trains will consist of 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

