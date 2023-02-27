44.73% voter turnout in Meghalaya Assembly polls till 1 p.m.

Shillong, Feb 27 A 44.73 per cent voter turnout was registered until 1 p.m. on Monday in the ongoing Meghalaya Assembly polls being held in 59 of the 60 constituencies under tight security, election officials said.

The officials said that highest voting percentage was recorded in the Eastern West Khasi Hills district.

Voting that started across 12 districts at 7 a.m., will conclude at 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma cast his vote in South Tura constituency.

Addressing the media later, he exuded confidence of returning to power and said: "We will comfortably win in the election. People are with us."

Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) F.R. Kharkongor said that a total of 369 candidates, including 36 women, are in the fray.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, 329 candidates, including 32 women, had contested.

Around 21.75 lakh electorates, including 10.92 lakh women, are eligible to exercise their franchise in Monday's elections.

In all, 13 political parties, including four having national status BJP, Congress, National People's Party (NPP) and Trinamool Congress are contesting the election.

The BJP and the Congress have put up 60 candidates each, while main opposition Trinamool Congress nominated 56 candidates, NPP fielded 57 candidates, United Democratic Party (UDP) 46, Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) 11, People's Democratic Front nine, Gana Suraksha Party one, Garo National Council two, Janata Dal (United) three, Republican Party of India two, Republican Party of India (Athawale) six, Voice of the People Party 18.

In all, 44 Independent candidates are also contesting the elections.

Polling was not held in Sohiong Assembly Constituency in East Khasi Hills district following the death of United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate H. Donkupar Roy Lyngdoh.

Counting of votes will take place on March 2 along with Tripura and Nagaland.

