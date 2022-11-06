5 killed, 11 wounded in suicide bombing in Somali capital

Mogadishu, Nov 6 At least five people were killed and 11 others wounded after a suicide bomber blew himself up at the entrance of a military training facility in the Somali capital.

Odowaa Yusuf Rage, Chief of Defence Forces, said the Somali National Army foiled the attack, preventing the bomber from reaching his target, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The bomber did not achieve his goal during the attack on the General Dhagabadan military training center. The troops thwarted him from reaching his target. We have launched investigations to find the motive behind it," Yusuf told the Somali news agency Saturday night.

Witnesses told Xinhua two other explosions were heard in Mogadishu after the suicide bomber, disguised as a new recruit, detonated the explosives at the facility, located near a former candy factory, which the extremists had previously targeted.

"The suicide bomber wearing an explosive vest blew himself up outside the military training camp. He had mingled up with a group of young people who were lining up for recruitment at the entrance of the camp," witness Yusuf Hassan said.

The al-Shabab extremist group, which has engaged the Somali government in near-daily attacks across the country, claimed responsibility for the bombing.

Saturday's attack came after twin car bombings in Mogadishu on October 29, which killed more than 120 people and wounded more than 300 others.

The bombings, also claimed by al-Shabab, targeted the education ministry and a busy market intersection in the Somali capital.

According to government officials, several children were among the attack's casualties, which was roundly condemned by the international community.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor