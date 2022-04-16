5.3-magnitude quake hits 80 km Tocopilla in Chile

New York, April 16 An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 has jolted 80 km Tocopilla in Chile, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicentre of the quake which occured on Friday, with a depth of 65.76 km, was initially determined to be at 22.7811-degree south latitude and 69.9368-degree west longitude, Xinhua news agency reported.

Another earthquake, with a magnitude of 5.1, jolted South Sandwich Islands region on Friday, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 64.7 km, was initially determined to be at 55.9474-degree south latitude and 27.805-degree west longitude.

