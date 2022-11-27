5.4 magnitude quake hits Russia

Moscow, Nov 27 A 5.4 magnitude quake hit Russia's Severo Kurlisk town on Sunday, as per United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The temblor, that hit the region around 10:29:55 (UTC+05:30), was epicentred at 49.521 degrees North latitude and 155.434 degrees East longitude.

Its depth was 80.7 km.

