5.5-magnitude quake hits Indonesia

Jakarta, Oct 9 A 5.5-magnitude earthquake jolted Indonesia's western province of Banten on Sunday.

The quake struck at 17:02 local time (1202 GMT), with the epicenter at 26 km southwest of the province's Lebak district and 12 km under the sea bed, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Indonesia's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency.

The earthquake did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami, it said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor