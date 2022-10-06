6 killed, 35 injured in Bangladesh bus-car collision

Dhaka, Oct 6 Six people were killed and 35 others injured in a collision between a bus and a car in Tangail city in Bangladesh on Thursday.

The identities of the deceased could not be known yet, Xinhua news agency reported quoting local newspaper Daily Sun.

The bus hit the car at the Bangabandhu Bridge intersection area at around 12:30 p.m. (0630 GMT), leaving six dead on the spot and 35 others injured, Bangabandhu Bridge's safety in-charge Rafiqul Islam told the Daily Sun.

