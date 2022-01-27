6.2-magnitude quake hits 225 km WNW of Pangai, Tonga
By IANS | Published: January 27, 2022 02:27 PM2022-01-27T14:27:04+5:302022-01-27T14:40:14+5:30
Beijing, Jan 27 An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 jolted 225 km WNW of Pangai, Tonga at 06.40 GMT on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 4.17 km, was initially determined to be at 19.0681 degrees south latitude and 176.3494 degrees west longitude, Xinhua news agency reported.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor