6.4 magnitude quake jolts western Indonesia
By IANS | Published: September 24, 2022 06:42 AM 2022-09-24T06:42:04+5:30 2022-09-24T07:20:08+5:30
Jakarta, Sep 24 A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia's western province of Aceh on Saturday morning, the country's meteorology and geophysics agency said.
