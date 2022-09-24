6.4 magnitude quake jolts western Indonesia

By IANS | Published: September 24, 2022 06:42 AM 2022-09-24T06:42:04+5:30 2022-09-24T07:20:08+5:30

Jakarta, Sep 24 A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia's western province of Aceh on Saturday morning, the country's ...

6.4 magnitude quake jolts western Indonesia | 6.4 magnitude quake jolts western Indonesia

6.4 magnitude quake jolts western Indonesia

Next

Jakarta, Sep 24 A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia's western province of Aceh on Saturday morning, the country's meteorology and geophysics agency said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : indonesia Jakarta Batavia Urban ind `jaya jaya jaya `jaya