66 govt buildings in Shimla save Rs 1.85 crore power bill: Minister

Shimla, April 21 Himachal Pradesh Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj on Thursday said the Smart City mission has put forward a successful model of solar energy in the state capital.

The solar power system has been installed in 66 government buildings across Shimla town under Smart City mission and Rs 1.85 crore is saved in power bills.

The minister, in a press statement, said the Smart City mission has transformed Shimla town. Under it, there was a component to promote solar power in the city.

"First, we had shortlisted government buildings across the town and started the process to install solar power systems through HIMURJA nodal agency for solar power in the state," Bhardwaj said.

The minister said the first solar system under smart city mission was installed in January 2019 in Himachal Pradesh University (HPU)

"Total capacity of installed solar power system is 2,500 Kwh. So far, 39.16 lakh KwH power has been generated saving the power bill of Rs 1.84cr," he said.

The government printing press, HRTC workshop at Tara Devi, the horticulture directorate, hostels in Himachal Pradesh University, DDU zonal hospital, etc., are the offices that have saved more than Rs 3 lakh each on power bills so far and generated more than one lakh units each, the minister said.

Bhardwaj said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always laid emphasis on green energy, and that too on solar energy.

Despite being covered by forest, several buildings in town have good sunlight. "We are inching towards fulfilling Prime Minister's commitment for Smart City with green energy," he said.

The minister said the solar power is the future. "There are so many projects where the main expenditure would be incurred on electricity bills. We have devised a plan to install solar power system to link all such projects especially lifts, escalators to it," he added.

